(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rising demand for Europe's barrier-coated paper is fueled by the growing preference for flexible packaging in the food and beverage industry. Consumers favor its advantages, such as being lightweight, convenient for storage, and ideal for on-the-go use.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe barrier-coated paper industry is expected to total US$ 3,222 million in 2023 and US$ 4,401 million by 2033. It is poised to exhibit steady growth, with overall demand for barrier-coated papers rising at a 3.2% CAGR during the assessment period.



Several factors are expected to drive the growth of the Europe barrier-coated paper industry during the assessment period. These include:



Rising interest in eco-friendly packaging : The need for eco-friendly packaging solutions like barrier-coated papers is expected to rise significantly across Europe. This is due to growing environmental concerns regarding increasing plastic pollution and the implementation of stringent regulations. To gain from this trend, top players will look to use biomaterials as well as bio-based coatings.

Growing demand for flexible packaging : Rising demand for flexible packaging solutions, especially from the food & beverage industry, is expected to bolster sales of barrier-coated papers. The flexibility, recyclability, low cost, and lightweight barrier-coated papers make them suitable solutions for flexible packaging.

Growth of the food and beverage industry: Barrier-coated papers are increasingly replacing traditional paper and plastic materials. This is due to their attractive benefits. Hence, the expansion of the food & beverage industry and the growing popularity of packaged food products will drive demand for barrier-coated papers through 2033. Adoption of novel materials and coatings: Companies are investing in research and development of wax-based coatings. Biomaterials are gaining popularity among companies due to their attractive advantages . These developments will play key roles in boosting the Europe barrier-coated industry.

Key Takeaways from Europe Barrier Coated Paper Industry



The barrier-coated paper industry in Europe is set to reach a valuation of US$ 4,401 million in 2033.

Based on material, the paper segment is expected to hold a value share of 84.6% in 2033.

By coating type, water-based coating segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% through 2033

Based on application, the packaging segment is anticipated to surge at a 3.3% CAGR through 2033.

Germany is set to register a CAGR of 3.4% between 2023 and 2033. Sales in France are projected to grow at 3.7% through 2033.

“Growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions is expected to create growth prospects for the Europe barrier-coated packaging industry. Besides this, the increasing popularity of flexible paper packaging and regulatory support for sustainable packaging will bolster sales of barrier-coated papers in Europe through 2033,” says Ismail Sutaria , Principal Consultant at Future Market Insights

Who is Winning?



Stora Enso Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

BillerudKorsnas AB

Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited

Nordic Paper AS

Gascogne Groupe

Feldmuehle GmbH

WestRock Company

MetPro Group

Sappi Global

PG Paper Company Ltd.

Hansol Paper Ltd.

Toppan Printing Co., Ltd

Oji Holdings Corporation others



are prominent barrier coated paper manufacturers listed in the report. The Tier 1 players hold 30% to 35% share in the Europe barrier-coated paper industry.

Top companies are focusing on using different strategies, including new product launches, mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions, to boost their sales and expand their presence. For instance,

In January 2021, a novel barrier coating technology for functional paper packaging was launched by Sappi .



Key Segmentations:

By Material:



Paper

Plastic



PE



PP



PVDC



Bio-based Plastic





Polysaccharides





PLA



PHA



EVOH

PA

Wax

AlOx SiOx

By Coating Type:



Water-based Coating

Solvent-based Coating Wax Coating



By Application:



Packaging



Cups & Lids



Trays



Boxes & Cartons



Pouches & Sachets



Labels



Blisters & Clamshells



Wraps

Tapes Printing

By End-use:



Food



Bakery



Confectionary



Snacks



Dairy



Spices & Condiments

Sauces

Beverages

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics Others (Tobacco, Agriculture)



By Country:



Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Russia Rest Europe

