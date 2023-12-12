US consumers' temporary inflation predictions decline to lowest point since April 2021

(MENAFN) In November, American consumers' short-term inflation expectations experienced a decline to the lowest level since April 2021, as revealed by a survey released on Monday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.



The survey indicated that the median one-year-ahead inflation expectation slightly decreased by 0.2 percentage points, settling at 3.4 percent in November in comparison to 3.6 percent in October.



"Median inflation expectations at the three- and five-year ahead horizons remained unchanged at 3.0 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively," the bank stated in the report.



The survey reported a decrease of 0.1 percentage point in the median one-year-ahead expected earnings growth, which amounted to 2.7 percent in November, down from 2.8 percent in October.



Concurrently, median home price growth expectations remained steady for the second consecutive month, holding firm at 3.0 percent.



It is noteworthy that after reaching 9.1 percent in June of the previous year, marking its highest point in more than 40 years, annual consumer inflation in the United States experienced a decline to 3 percent in June of the current year.



However, it subsequently increased to 3.7 percent in September ahead of moderating to 3.2 percent in October.

