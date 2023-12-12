UKHSA issues disturbing report regarding climate change health effect

(MENAFN) The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) released a detailed report on Monday, providing a thorough examination of the health impacts of climate change in the country. The report emphasizes imminent challenges to the nation's food supply, potential dangers linked to air pollution and extreme weather events, and the possible worsening of health disparities.



"The potential impacts of climate change on health will be significant and wide-ranging. The evidence is strongest for adverse impacts on health due to heat and cold, flooding, and vector-borne disease risks increasing under a warming climate," it declared.



The report also raised alarms about the prospect of endemic dengue fever transmission in London by 2060. It highlighted the potential spread of Aedes albopictus, a mosquito species capable of transmitting dengue fever, chikungunya virus, and Zika virus, becoming prevalent across England in the 2040s and 2050s.



"The UK will become more suitable for the survival of vectors of public health importance, notably Aedes albopictus mosquitoes," the report noted.



It also drew attention to potential risks associated with higher warming scenarios.



“Flood risk is projected to increase more steeply under high-warming scenarios, with the number of people in the UK significantly at risk of flooding projected to increase by 61 percent by 2050 under a modest warming scenario (+2C) and 118 percent in a high warming scenario (+4C) compared with current risk,” it added.



“Sea-level rises are highly sensitive to the level of warming, with an approximately one-meter difference in projected sea-level rise between low and high warming scenarios," it further mentioned.

