Rolls-Royce CEO supports decarbonizing aviation industry

(MENAFN) In a recent development, Rolls-Royce CEO Tuvan Erginbilgic has thrown his support behind initiatives aimed at decarbonizing the aviation industry, despite the company's earlier decision to conclude its endeavors in electric and hydrogen propulsion technologies. While Erginbilgic envisions a lower-carbon future driven by sustainable aviation fuel, he acknowledges the significant challenges that must be addressed to make this vision a reality.



Erginbilgic's emphasis on sustainable aviation fuel aligns with the current engine technology trends, which offer a more cost-effective approach for manufacturers compared to the extensive and costly development required for electric and hydrogen propulsion technologies. The latter, while promising in reducing carbon emissions, demands substantial investments and development efforts due to their lower energy densities.



However, the adoption of sustainable aviation fuel faces hurdles, with its current share in global aviation fuel consumption estimated at just 0.1 percent, as reported by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The production of sustainable fuel often relies on converting waste fats and oils, resulting in a commendable 70 percent reduction in net carbon emissions compared to traditional aviation fuels. Despite this environmental advantage, the primary obstacle remains the high cost, with sustainable fuels priced at more than double that of conventional counterparts.



While sustainable aviation fuel represents a promising avenue for reducing carbon emissions in the aviation sector, the industry must grapple with the economic challenges associated with its production. As efforts towards sustainability continue, addressing the cost disparity will be crucial to achieving widespread adoption and realizing a more environmentally friendly aviation landscape.

