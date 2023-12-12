Individuals celebrate wage growth, central bankers wary of economic impact

(MENAFN) For the average individual, a wage increase is a cause for joy and happiness, symbolizing improved financial well-being. However, central bankers, reminiscent of Charles Dickens's character Ebenezer Scrooge, view such wage growth with a degree of concern and inconvenience. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) anticipates a notable uptick in employee wages in Britain, projecting a growth rate of over 7 percent in 2023, in contrast to 5.5 percent in the Eurozone (excluding Latvia, Lithuania, and Croatia) and 3.7 percent in the United States.



While wage increases are often associated with an upward trend in overall prices, amounting to approximately 2 percent annually, they can also be attributed to factors such as rewarding employees for heightened productivity, potentially contributing an additional 1 to 1.5 percentage points to economic growth. Real wage strength may further stem from lower import prices, offering consumers access to more affordable goods and potentially improving overall well-being.



However, the reliance on foreign willingness to provide cheaper goods or employees negotiating for a larger share of the economic pie carries inherent risks. Foreign economic conditions can be unpredictable, and profits derived from these arrangements may not be sustainable in the long run. Furthermore, when employees secure a greater portion of the economic pie, it can lead to reduced profit margins for companies.



Central bankers express particular unease when wage growth is driven by factors deemed "unsustainable." This includes employers raising wages to retain scarce workers, a scenario that may escalate as demand for skilled labor intensifies. Additionally, when workers demand higher wages to offset increased costs of imports, and employers are reluctant to absorb these additional expenses, a potential strain on economic dynamics emerges.



One of the central bankers' chief fears is the prospect of "second-round effects," where higher wages trigger a cascade effect, leading to higher prices and subsequently pushing inflation beyond the acceptable 2 percent level. In extreme cases, this wage-price spiral can destabilize economic equilibrium. The intricate relationship between wages, productivity, and global economic factors underscores the delicate balance that central bankers navigate as they seek to maintain stability and prevent undesirable inflationary trends.

