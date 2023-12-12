Meta's bold foray into VR may result in shocking operating losses above USD50B

(MENAFN) Meta's ambitious foray into the realm of virtual reality (VR) is poised to result in staggering operating losses exceeding USD50 billion by the conclusion of this year. Despite the shocking magnitude of this outcome, it has not garnered widespread attention to a significant extent.



Despite encountering numerous difficulties and challenges, the year 2023 has proven exceptionally positive for Mark Zuckerberg's social media conglomerate, Meta. The company has solidified its prominent position in the artificial intelligence landscape by opting to share its work and democratize generative artificial intelligence—a stark contrast to the prevailing trend of hoarding and monopolizing such technologies. Concurrently, the resurgence of digital advertising has propelled revenues upward, leading to Meta's stock price reclaiming record highs.



This achievement is particularly noteworthy given the bleak outlook at the year's outset. Meta faced declining annual revenues, and its Metaverse endeavors were met with mockery and skepticism regarding their peculiar, seemingly impractical nature. In response, Zuckerberg initiated a year of operational efficiency, scrapping low-priority projects, implementing substantial layoffs involving 21,000 job cuts across two phases.



Despite ongoing losses in the "Metaverse" realm, which are anticipated to persist, and a workforce that remains larger than pre-pandemic levels, Meta's stock has surged by over 160 percent throughout the year. Investors have lauded the company's seemingly harsh, even brutal, approach.



Meta also deserves credit for the revitalization of the advertising market. While Meta experienced revenue growth in the first nine months of the year, rivals like Snap saw a decline. Elon Musk's ventures in "X" faced challenges, with advertisers reportedly scrambling to distance themselves, making Meta's performance comparatively favorable.



Beyond financial gains, Meta secured victories in user engagement. Short videos on Instagram Reels, rivalling TikTok's popularity, have successfully captivated users' attention. Additionally, the opportunistic launch of Threads, a Twitter-like platform, garnered swift downloads by tens of millions of users in the summer, although its momentum has waned since. Intriguingly, Meta continues to expand its user base, despite nearly half of the global population already being subscribed to its services.

