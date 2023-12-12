(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

learning management system market is set to grow by USD 44.97 billion from 2022

to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of

20.85% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increasing popularity of cloud-based LMS is the primary trend driving the

learning management system market growth.

With the advent of advanced technology, the adoption of cloud-based LMS has increased. As a result, many traditional LMS providers are moving to cloud-based LMS. Cloud-based LMS eliminates the need to deploy servers on the organization's premises and is typically hosted on the LMS provider's servers. Purchasing a cloud-based LMS is typically subscription-based, resulting in low upfront costs.

Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Here is an exclusive report talking about market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021)

and forecast period (2023-2027).

Global Learning Management System Market 2023-2027

Learning Management System Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Driver:

The market is driven by the adoption of NGDLE in the academic sector.

NGDLE helps organizations design effective learning programs to perform tasks more efficiently and increase employee retention. An LMS provides an intensive learning environment and also helps support educational models in schools, colleges, and corporate offices. The use of LMS has gained traction in the higher education and K-12 sectors, as it supports the transition from the transmission model of education to one built on concepts such as active learning, personalization, hybrid course designs, and new directions for measuring the degree of progress. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Challenge:

An increase in the number of open-source LMS

may impede the

learning management system market growth.

Open-source LMS solutions are experiencing strong growth in the global LMS market. In contrast to traditional LMS, the adoption of open-source LMS is increasing

in academia, especially in higher education. Due to increased adoption, the market has various

LMS vendors offering open-source platforms to end users.

Such factors will hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Learning Management System Market

2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is segmented by end-user (academic and corporate), deployment (on-premise and on-cloud), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East

and Africa, and South America).

The market growth will be significant in the academic segment during the forecast period. In the academic sector, the higher education segment contributes the highest revenue to the market. The analytics and reporting features of LMS allow teachers to gain a holistic and detailed view of students' progress in their respective subjects and develop personalized learning paths for them. This is creating a demand for LMS in the higher education segment, which is expected to remain steady during the forecast period.



Companies Mentioned

The global LMS market is fragmented, with many local and international players. Vendors operating in the market offer differentiated products in terms of deployment and software features. They are developing software solutions that can be accessed on-premises

or on the cloud. Many international vendors are diversifying their portfolios to enter the global LMS market. These companies have well-established economies of scale and financial strength

and attract

customers with flexible software pricing, depending on the number of students.

Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:



Adrenalin eSystems Ltd.:

The company offers learning management systems such as Adrenalin Learning Management System.

Blackboard Inc.:

The company offers learning management systems such as Blackboard Learn.

Classe365:

The company offers learning management systems such as Classe365 LMS.

Clearlake Capital Group L.P.:

The company offers learning management systems such as Cornerstone LMS software.

D2L Corp.

Degreed Inc.

Docebo Inc.

Epignosis

GENTLAB S.R.L

Instructure Holdings Inc.

Looop Online Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

Pearson Plc

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. SAP SE

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

