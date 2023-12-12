Global At-Home Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Size

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lumenis, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group, Cynosure, Candela, Aerolase, A.R.C. Laser, Cutera, Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, Eclipse, Lutronic, and SkinCeuticals among others, are some of the key players operating in the global at-home medical aesthetic devices market.
Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global at-home medical aesthetic devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2028.
Increasing regulatory approvals for at-home medical aesthetic devices along with the rise of e-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer sales channels are expected to support the market growth throughout the forecast period.
Key At-home Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Trends
Rise of Personalized Skincare Devices:
The at-home medical aesthetic devices market is witnessing a surge in personalized skincare devices that cater to individualized skincare needs. Advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, are incorporated into devices for skin analysis, allowing users to receive customized treatment recommendations. Personalized devices, including those for facial cleansing, anti-aging, and acne treatment, empower users to address specific skincare concerns in the comfort of their homes.
Integration of Smart and Connected Technologies:
At-home medical aesthetic devices are increasingly incorporating smart and connected technologies to enhance user experience and treatment efficacy. Integration with mobile applications and connectivity features enables users to track their skincare routines, receive real-time guidance, and access treatment progress. Smart features, such as IoT connectivity and app-controlled functionalities, provide users with a seamless and interactive experience, contributing to the market's technological advancement.
Key At-home Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Insights
As per the component outlook, the products/devices/solutions segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global at-home medical aesthetic devices market from 2023 to 2028 As per the application outlook, the hair removal segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global at-home medical aesthetic devices market from 2023 to 2028 Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2023-2028 Lumenis, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group, Cynosure, Candela, Aerolase, A.R.C. Laser, Cutera, Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, Eclipse, Lutronic, and SkinCeuticals among others, are some of the key players in the global at-home medical aesthetic devices market
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Products/Devices/Solutions Services
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Hair Removal Skin Rejuvenation Acne Treatment Hair Growth Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
Europe
Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Netherlands Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China India Japan South Korea Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Singapore Vietnam Rest of APAC
Central and South America
Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of CSA
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of MEA
