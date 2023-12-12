Digital currency prices witness notable collective drop on Monday

(MENAFN) In yesterday’s trading sessions on Monday, December 11, 2023, digital currency prices witnessed a notable collective fall. Notably, Bitcoin, along with various other cryptocurrencies, remains a focal point in the Islamic finance sector, where digital services and blockchain technology are deemed as highly promising. A report from the "Coin Telegraph" website, drawing insights from a study conducted by Red-mad-robot, a company specializing in digital solutions, highlights the pivotal role of digitization in shaping the future of Islamic finance.



The report underscores the significance of digital development and its manifestation in the form of Web 3.0 technologies, which are anticipated to revolutionize Islamic banking services. Within this framework, the study emphasizes the transformative potential of smart contracts and blockchain technology, alongside cryptocurrencies and other financial technology tools. These components are identified as novel channels for digital transformation within the Islamic banking sector.



However, against this backdrop of digital optimism, cryptocurrency prices experienced a downturn during the trading session. Bitcoin, a frontrunner in the digital currency realm, observed a 4.16 percent decline, reaching USD42,109, thereby reducing its market value to USD825 billion. The broader cryptocurrency market mirrored this trend, with Ethereum witnessing a 4.76 percent decrease to USD2,239. Other currencies such as Binance Coin, Cardano, and Ripple also experienced varying degrees of decline in their respective prices. As the digital landscape evolves, the interplay between digital currencies and Islamic finance continues to shape and redefine the financial landscape.

MENAFN12122023000045015682ID1107576190