Mercury Rises In Kashmir, But Minimum Temperatures Still Sub-Zero

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The mercury rose several notches in Kashmir last night but the minimum temperatures still settled below the freezing point, officials said here on Tuesday.
Srinagar, which experienced the coldest night of the season on Monday, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, the officials said.
Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, had recorded a low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius on Monday.
Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, while the famous resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius, they said.
Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, Kokernag town minus 2.3 degrees Celsius and Kupwara minus 2.4 degrees Celsius.
The meteorological office said the weather would remain generally cloudy but mainly dry till December 16.
