oil prices exhibit signs of stabilization as supply surpasses demand

(MENAFN) After experiencing the lengthiest series of weekly losses in five years, oil prices exhibited signs of stabilization as supply surpassed demand. Brent crude oil prices, which had undergone seven consecutive weeks of decline, rebounded to over USD76 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude oil approached USD71. Positive factors contributing to this rebound included a robust US jobs report and plans to replenish the Strategic Crude Oil Reserve, bringing an end to a six-session decline through the preceding Friday.



Since September, oil prices had witnessed a five percent drop, attributed in part to the failure of additional OPEC+ production cuts. Statements from key players such as Saudi Arabia and Russia, indicating the potential extension of production restrictions beyond March, also played a role. The increase in production outside the OPEC+ alliance, notably in the United States, coupled with an anticipated slowdown in Chinese demand growth in the coming year, heightened concerns about a potential US recession.



Analysts from RBC Capital Markets LLC anticipate continued volatility in oil prices without a clear direction until concrete data on voluntary production cuts becomes available. Clarity on supply and demand fundamentals is expected from the monthly reports of the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC. The current weakness in oil futures spreads, particularly with three-month spreads for Brent and WTI showing contango, underscores the uncertainty in the market. While there are signs of improvement, the spread in Brent crude prices under Contango has narrowed to 17 cents, a contrast to the 86 cents observed a month ago in the case of Backorder. This suggests that market participants await more decisive indicators before a clear trend in oil prices can be established.

