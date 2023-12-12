USD Stands At KD 0.308, Euro At KD 0.331

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of the US Dollar on Tuesday stood at KD 0.308 and the Euro at KD 0.331, compared to Monday's rates. The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) said in its online daily bulletin that the British Pound Sterling went up to KD 0.387, the Swiss Franc to KD 0.351, while the Japanese Yen firmed at KD 0.002. (end) ht

