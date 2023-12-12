Chinese refiners turn down offers to purchase Venezuelan oil after surge in prices

(MENAFN) Following the removal of US sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry, Chinese refiners have reportedly turned down offers to purchase Venezuelan oil due to a surge in its prices. The previously provided discounts by Venezuela on its oil prices in the global market were rescinded, leading to a lack of interest from Chinese companies.



Venezuela's standard "Miri" oil, which was typically offered at a discount ranging between USD6 and USD9 per barrel compared to the Brent crude oil benchmark, failed to attract Chinese refining companies. Despite the discounted offer, there was no uptake of shipments by Chinese entities. Over the past few months, Venezuela had been extending substantial discounts of up to USD20 per barrel to independent Chinese refiners, leading to India emerging as a significant buyer by purchasing oil at an USD8 per barrel discount to the Brent crude price.



This shift in the dynamics of the oil market presents a challenge for independent Chinese refiners as the competition to acquire oil in the Asian market intensifies. Venezuelan oil holds particular importance for Chinese independent companies, constituting approximately a quarter of China's overall refining output. With the altered pricing strategy and increased demand from other regions, Chinese refiners find themselves facing new complexities in securing oil supplies and navigating the evolving landscape of the global oil trade.

