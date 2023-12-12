UNCTAD forecasts 5 percent decline in global trade compared to 2022

(MENAFN) The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) released an update on Monday, forecasting a significant downturn in global trade, with a projected 5 percent contraction in volume for the year 2023 compared to the previous year. The anticipated total trade value for 2023 is estimated to be around USD30.7 trillion.



According to UNCTAD, the decline in global trade is largely attributed to various factors, including a weakened demand in developed countries, subpar performance in East Asian economies, and a drop in commodity prices. The trade in goods is expected to shrink by approximately USD2 trillion, reflecting an 8 percent decline, while the trade in services is predicted to see an increase of about USD500 billion, representing a 7 percent growth.



UNCTAD pointed out that the poor export performance of developing countries has played a significant role in the overall contraction. The downward trend in global trade, according to the report, has been a result of the combined impact of reduced demand in developed nations, economic challenges in East Asia, and a decline in commodity trade.



Looking ahead to 2024, UNCTAD expressed a high level of uncertainty and a generally pessimistic outlook for global trade. The evolving economic landscape, coupled with the ongoing challenges faced by various regions, contributes to the uncertainty surrounding future trade developments. The organization emphasized the need for concerted efforts and strategic measures to address the complexities influencing global trade dynamics in the coming year.

MENAFN12122023000045015682ID1107576154