Khankendi Stadium Gets Ready To Host First Football Match

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Khankendi will host the first football match on December 21.

The game between Qarabağ FC and MOIK (Sports Club of Army) in the Azerbaijan Cup will be held at this stadium, Azernews reports.

Repair and reconstruction works at the city stadium are in full swing. The new seats have already been set up at the stadium.

In addition, the premises inside the stadium have also been renovated by modern standards.