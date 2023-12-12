SOCAR Discuss Cooperation Opportunities With Japan's Bank Holdings

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 11, 2023, the President of the State Oil Company of
the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf met with the
delegation of Mizuho Financial Group, one of the largest bank
holdings in Japan, Azernews reports.
At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the long-term
effective activities of Japanese companies in Azerbaijan, and it
was emphasized that the cooperation relations between SOCAR and
Mizuho Bank are developing successfully.
Within the framework of the meeting, SOCAR's long-term corporate
goals, in this regard, the work carried out in the areas of energy
transition, digitization, innovation and business sustainability
were reported.
The parties reviewed existing and future opportunities for
cooperation in the field of energy and exchanged views on other
issues of mutual interest.
