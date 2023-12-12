SOCAR Discuss Cooperation Opportunities With Japan's Bank Holdings

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 11, 2023, the President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf met with the delegation of Mizuho Financial Group, one of the largest bank holdings in Japan, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the long-term effective activities of Japanese companies in Azerbaijan, and it was emphasized that the cooperation relations between SOCAR and Mizuho Bank are developing successfully.

Within the framework of the meeting, SOCAR's long-term corporate goals, in this regard, the work carried out in the areas of energy transition, digitization, innovation and business sustainability were reported.

The parties reviewed existing and future opportunities for cooperation in the field of energy and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.