SSS Staff Pay Tribute To National Leader

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
State Security Service employees pay tribute to the National
leader's Alley of Honor, Azernews reports.
On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the passing away of
Heydar Aliyev, honorary head of Azerbaijan's security bodies,
saviour of Azerbaijan's modern statehood, National Leader of
Azerbaijani people, Colonel General Ali Nagiyev, head of the State
Security Service (SST), and personnel of the Service visited the
grave of the Great Leader in the Alley of Honor, laid wreaths and
flowers in front of the grave, expressing their deep respect to the
genius' bright memory.
According to the press service of the National Academy of
Sciences, the memory of outstanding ophthalmologist-scientist, and
academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also honoured, and flowers were laid
at her grave.
