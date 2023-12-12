Azerbaijan Defense Ministry's Leadership Pays Tribute To National Leader Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 12, the Defense Ministry's leadership visited the
Alley of Honor on the commemoration day of the architect and
founder of the modern state of Azerbaijan, the National Leader
Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.
Wreath and flowers were laid at the grave of the National Leader
and tribute was paid to his memory.
Then the leadership of the Ministry of Defense paid tribute and
laid flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician
Zarifa Aliyeva.

