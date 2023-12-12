Ukraine's Major Mobile Operator Kyivstar Down

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyivstar, a prominent telecommunications company, reported a“technical failure” in the network, which may make communication services and internet access unavailable.

Kyivstar reported this via Facebook , while the company website was also down as of 9:00.

"Today, a technical failure occurred in our network, as a result of which communication and Internet access services may be unavailable to part of our subscriber base," the statement reads.

The company's specialists are working on eliminating the issue.

Minister Umerov, IT Coalition members discuss asymmetric responses to Russia

The company apologized for the temporary inconveniences and thanked subscribers for their understanding.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the morning of December 12, users reported a large-scale failure in the work of the Kyivstar communications operator. Users are unable to make or receive calls and use internet services. The mobile application is also temporarily unavailable.