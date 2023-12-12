Russia Preparing Army For War Against NATO - Think Tank

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military's long-term restructuring and expansion efforts are aimed at preparing Russia for a future full-scale war against NATO.

This was reported by the U.S.-based dInstitute for the Study of War (ISW ) think tank, Ukrinform saw.

In addition, Russia's deployment of valuable naval resources to areas outside Ukraine and Eastern Europe is likely aimed at creating a threat to NATO and individual allies in multiple regions, experts believe.

The analysts made such conclusions against the background of the Kremlin's statements that Russia is a Pacific naval power striving for an equal defense partnership with China. In May, Russia took part in naval posturing in the Sea of Okhotsk aimed at deterring further Japanese support for Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin further emphasized Russian strategic interest in the Arctic later on December 11 at a meeting on the economic development of Russia's Arctic zone, a region in which Russia may intend to strengthen naval capabilities given Finland's recent NATO accession and Sweden's pending NATO accession.

" It is unclear whether Russian naval manufacturers will be able to produce strategic naval craft at the Kremlin's desired scale and quality in the coming years," the summary states.

However, according to ISW, Russia pursues its efforts to gradually mobilize its military-industrial complex and may decide to focus these efforts on domestic naval manufacturers.

As reported, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the Bundeswehr as part of the Alliance are preparing to be able to counter a Russian threat.