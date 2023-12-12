Ensuring Food Security - Urgent Task For Kazakhstan, Tokayev Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 12. Ensuring food
security is an urgent task for Kazakhstan, said President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.
As he noted, it is necessary to increase the share of processed
products in the agro-industrial complex to 70 percent within three
years.
Tokayev pointed out that major investment projects are being
implemented to reduce dependence on imports of the agriculture
products.
According to him, in the near future, 115 dairy farms with a
production volume of up to 600,000 tons of milk per year and 15
large poultry farms with a total capacity of up to 120,000 tons of
meat per year will be built.
"These are not just numbers, but specific tasks," Tokayev
said.
According to him, the implementation of each such large-scale
project directly affects the quality of life of rural residents and
opens up great opportunities for regional development.
Tokayev noted that the comprehensive development of rural areas
is a priority for Kazakhstan.
The volume of gross agricultural output in Kazakhstan increased
by 3.2 percent in the first half of 2023 and amounted to 2.1
trillion tenge (about $4.4 billion)
The growth was achieved mainly due to a 3.3 percent increase in
livestock production volumes. Meat production increased by 4.5
percent (1 million tons in live weight) and milk by 2.9 percent
(3.2 million tons).
In 2022, the volume of gross agricultural production increased
by 9.1 percent and amounted to 9.3 trillion tenge (about $19.5
billion). This happened due to an increase in crop production by 15
percent. Favorable weather conditions made it possible to carry out
the harvesting campaign without downtime and harvest one of the
best grain harvests in the last 10 years, which reached 22.8
million tons.
MENAFN12122023000187011040ID1107576146
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.