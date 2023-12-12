Azerbaijan's ADY Container Company To Join Project Connecting Several Foreign Ports

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. ADY Container
LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, in collaboration
with COSCO SHIPPING Lines, one of the world's largest shipping
companies, is launching a new service connecting Aktau (Kazakhstan)
and Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan) ports to the port of Constanta
(Romania), Trend reports via ADY Container.
Combined rail and sea transportation will be carried out between
the mentioned ports within the framework of the joint project
between ADY Container and COSCO SHIPPING Lines.
As part of the project, the LLC will handle the delivery of
container trains from the ports of Aktau and Turkmenbashi across
the Caspian Sea and by rail to the port of Batumi (Georgia).
Containers will then be transported from Batumi to the port of
Constanta on vessels provided by COSCO SHIPPING Lines.
This new rail-sea connection between the ports of Aktau and
Turkmenbashi and the port of Constanta, in the current complex
situation, will ensure the integrity of the supply chain and create
conditions for connecting China and Central Asia to Europe through
a fast and efficient service.
ADY Container LLC was established by the decision of the
Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov on July 5,
2017. The company was established to improve the quality and safety
of rail freight, centralized and efficient management of container
traffic. All container yards and railway container transportation
in the Republic of Azerbaijan are managed by ADY Container LLC.
