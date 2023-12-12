Azerbaijan's ADY Container Company To Join Project Connecting Several Foreign Ports

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. ADY Container LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, in collaboration with COSCO SHIPPING Lines, one of the world's largest shipping companies, is launching a new service connecting Aktau (Kazakhstan) and Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan) ports to the port of Constanta (Romania), Trend reports via ADY Container.

Combined rail and sea transportation will be carried out between the mentioned ports within the framework of the joint project between ADY Container and COSCO SHIPPING Lines.

As part of the project, the LLC will handle the delivery of container trains from the ports of Aktau and Turkmenbashi across the Caspian Sea and by rail to the port of Batumi (Georgia). Containers will then be transported from Batumi to the port of Constanta on vessels provided by COSCO SHIPPING Lines.

This new rail-sea connection between the ports of Aktau and Turkmenbashi and the port of Constanta, in the current complex situation, will ensure the integrity of the supply chain and create conditions for connecting China and Central Asia to Europe through a fast and efficient service.

ADY Container LLC was established by the decision of the Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov on July 5, 2017. The company was established to improve the quality and safety of rail freight, centralized and efficient management of container traffic. All container yards and railway container transportation in the Republic of Azerbaijan are managed by ADY Container LLC.

