Kazakhstan Intends To Increase Exports To Qatar

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 12. Minister of
National Economy of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov has met with
Minister of Trade and Industry of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad
Bin Qassim Al-Thani on the sidelines of XXI Doha Forum, Trend reports.
The parties discussed bilateral cooperation and considered the
prospects for further Kazakh-Qatari cooperation. The ministers
focused on strengthening trade, economic and investment
cooperation.
In addition, issues of increasing the volume of Kazakhstan's
exports of goods to Qatar were discussed. Currently, many Kazakh
companies are expressing interest in exporting their goods to the
market of the Arab country. A project is being developed for the
construction of a plant for deep processing of grain in the Akmola
region.
The ministers also discussed the possibility of developing joint
projects with the participation of QatarEnergy in the gas
industry.
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Qatar increased almost 2
times, reaching $4.8 million from January through July 2023 (from
January through July 2022 - $2.8 million).
Exports amounted to $400,000, imports - $4.3 million.
In general, from 2005 through 2022, Qatari investments worth
$56.6 million were attracted to Kazakhstan.
Three Qatari companies operate in Kazakhstan: one in the
financial sector, two carry out scientific and research
activities.
MENAFN12122023000187011040ID1107576144
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.