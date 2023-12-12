New Azerbaijan Party Develops Action Plan For Extraordinary Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The preparation of the action plan of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) in connection with the extraordinary presidential election is almost finished, said Tahir Budagov, YAP deputy chairman and head of the Central Administration, Trend reports.

He noted that the action plan will be ready in the coming days.

"The population living in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation is also included in the voters' list," he added.

