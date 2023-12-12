               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New Azerbaijan Party Develops Action Plan For Extraordinary Presidential Election


12/12/2023 3:10:56 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The preparation of the action plan of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) in connection with the extraordinary presidential election is almost finished, said Tahir Budagov, YAP deputy chairman and head of the Central Administration, Trend reports.

He noted that the action plan will be ready in the coming days.

"The population living in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation is also included in the voters' list," he added.

Will be updated

MENAFN12122023000187011040ID1107576143

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search