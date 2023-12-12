COP 29 In Azerbaijan Expected To Take Concrete Actions On Financial Aspects - Cote D'ivoire's Representative

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 12. The 29th session of
the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (COP 29) in Azerbaijan is expected to take concrete
actions on financial aspects, Daouda Konate from Cote d'Ivoire told
reporters on the sidelines of COP 28 in Dubai, Trend reports.
"Azerbaijan will host COP 29, which is a good opportunity. We
would be very happy to visit Azerbaijan and participate in this
event next year to take a decision. I believe that COP 29 in
Azerbaijan will be a COP of action, a COP of decision," he said.
"In this COP, developed countries will help the developing
countries to deal with climate change. We can work on this issue in
Azerbaijan. It is very important for resilience actions to be taken
against climate change."
"In COP 28 the Loss and Damage Fund was announced and in
Azerbaijan, during COP 29, we expect concrete actions regarding
funding for developing countries to fight against climate change,"
Konate noted.
He pointed out that he'll also visit Azerbaijan to take part in
the ceremony of passing Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the
Non-Alignment Movement (NAM) to Uganda.
The decision to host COP 29 in Azerbaijan was officially
announced in Dubai during the COP 28 on December 11.
The Eastern European regional group has selected Azerbaijan to
host the COP 29 next year. COP 29 will take place in November
2024.
In addition to Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bulgaria put forth their
candidacies. However, on December 7, 2023, after direct
negotiations between the Administration of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of
Armenia, Armenia decided to withdraw its candidacy in support of
Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed up and also withdrew its
candidacy.
