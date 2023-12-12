COP 29 In Azerbaijan Expected To Take Concrete Actions On Financial Aspects - Cote D'ivoire's Representative

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 12. The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 29) in Azerbaijan is expected to take concrete actions on financial aspects, Daouda Konate from Cote d'Ivoire told reporters on the sidelines of COP 28 in Dubai, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan will host COP 29, which is a good opportunity. We would be very happy to visit Azerbaijan and participate in this event next year to take a decision. I believe that COP 29 in Azerbaijan will be a COP of action, a COP of decision," he said. "In this COP, developed countries will help the developing countries to deal with climate change. We can work on this issue in Azerbaijan. It is very important for resilience actions to be taken against climate change."

"In COP 28 the Loss and Damage Fund was announced and in Azerbaijan, during COP 29, we expect concrete actions regarding funding for developing countries to fight against climate change," Konate noted.

He pointed out that he'll also visit Azerbaijan to take part in the ceremony of passing Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Alignment Movement (NAM) to Uganda.

The decision to host COP 29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai during the COP 28 on December 11.

The Eastern European regional group has selected Azerbaijan to host the COP 29 next year. COP 29 will take place in November 2024.

In addition to Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bulgaria put forth their candidacies. However, on December 7, 2023, after direct negotiations between the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Armenia decided to withdraw its candidacy in support of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed up and also withdrew its candidacy.