               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Senior Staff Visits Alley Of Honor (VIDEO)


12/12/2023 3:10:55 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The senior staff of the Defense Ministry visited the Alley of Honor on December 12, the Remembrance Day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, architect of modern Azerbaijan, and national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

"A wreath and flowers were laid at the grave of the national leader, his bright memory was honored. Then flowers were laid at the grave of outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva," the ministry said in a statement.

VIDEO:

MENAFN12122023000187011040ID1107576141

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search