Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Senior Staff Visits Alley Of Honor (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12.
The senior staff
of the Defense Ministry visited the Alley of Honor on December 12,
the Remembrance Day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, architect of
modern Azerbaijan, and national leader of the Azerbaijani people,
Trend reports,
referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.
"A wreath and flowers were laid at the grave of the national
leader, his bright memory was honored. Then flowers were laid at
the grave of outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa
Aliyeva," the ministry said in a statement.
VIDEO:
