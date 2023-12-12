Uganda To Push For Climate Change Action As Next NAM Chair - Judith Heard

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 12. Uganda will promote
climate change measures as the next chairperson of the Non-Aligned
Movement (NAM), Judith Heard, Miss Environment International Africa
2022, representing Uganda, told reporters on the sidelines of the
COP 28 in Dubai, Trend reports.
"Uganda will chair the Non-Aligned Movement after Azerbaijan and
I hope it will take action against climate change," she said.
Heard noted that she is attending a fashion show as part of COP
28.
"The fashion industry has done a great job on the environmental
aspect. I come from Uganda, where we have a lot of issues due to
climate change. We have landslides, and rivers breaking down, and
today we are here to find out a solution to tackle climate change.
We are here also to encourage the young people, not just the
governments, who have to fix the problems. I am here to represent
my young people so that they understand that fashion is not just
about beauty, but also about fighting for Mother Nature. I want to
encourage young girls to recycle," Heard said.
In addition, Heard said that she will also attend COP 29 in
Azerbaijan.
"Wherever COP goes, we will go there and raise our voices. I
will be there. Uganda will chair the Non-Alignment Movement after
Azerbaijan and I hope it will take action against climate change,"
she said.
The decision to hold COP 29 in Azerbaijan was officially
announced on December 11 within the framework of the COP 28
conference in Dubai. COP 29 will be held in November 2024.
The Eastern European Regional Group has selected Azerbaijan to
host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change, COP 29, in 2024.
In addition to Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bulgaria were also
nominated. Later, on December 7, 2023, after direct negotiations
between the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Armenia decided to
withdraw its candidacy in support of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed
suit and also withdrew its candidacy.
