Uganda To Push For Climate Change Action As Next NAM Chair - Judith Heard

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 12. Uganda will promote climate change measures as the next chairperson of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Judith Heard, Miss Environment International Africa 2022, representing Uganda, told reporters on the sidelines of the COP 28 in Dubai, Trend reports.

"Uganda will chair the Non-Aligned Movement after Azerbaijan and I hope it will take action against climate change," she said.

Heard noted that she is attending a fashion show as part of COP 28.

"The fashion industry has done a great job on the environmental aspect. I come from Uganda, where we have a lot of issues due to climate change. We have landslides, and rivers breaking down, and today we are here to find out a solution to tackle climate change. We are here also to encourage the young people, not just the governments, who have to fix the problems. I am here to represent my young people so that they understand that fashion is not just about beauty, but also about fighting for Mother Nature. I want to encourage young girls to recycle," Heard said.

In addition, Heard said that she will also attend COP 29 in Azerbaijan.

"Wherever COP goes, we will go there and raise our voices. I will be there. Uganda will chair the Non-Alignment Movement after Azerbaijan and I hope it will take action against climate change," she said.

The decision to hold COP 29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced on December 11 within the framework of the COP 28 conference in Dubai. COP 29 will be held in November 2024.

The Eastern European Regional Group has selected Azerbaijan to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, COP 29, in 2024.

In addition to Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bulgaria were also nominated. Later, on December 7, 2023, after direct negotiations between the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Armenia decided to withdraw its candidacy in support of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed suit and also withdrew its candidacy.

