Commodities market faces uncertainty due to Fed’s policy concerns

(MENAFN) Last week, the commodities market, after weeks of uncertainty and a search for direction, succumbed to selling pressure. The commodities market faced significant uncertainty due to concerns regarding the US Fed's monetary policy and fears of a looming recession.



In the United States, non-agricultural employment witnessed an increase of 199,000 individuals, surpassing initial expectations.



While there was a prevalent belief last week that the Fed's hawkish monetary policy might be nearing its end, the release of the non-farm payrolls data altered perceptions, causing the likelihood of the bank initiating policy rate cuts in March to dip below the 50 percent mark.



Macroeconomic indicators highlighted worries about potential economic recessions, sparking apprehensions regarding demand.



October saw a 3.6 percent decline in factory orders in the US, surpassing market predictions, indicating that the industrial sector is grappling with the impact of high interest rates, as per analysts' assessments.



As projected, the eurozone economy contracted by 0.1 percent in the third quarter of 2023. Germany witnessed a 0.4 percent drop in industrial production in October, primarily due to reduced mechanical engineering output, extending its downward trend for a fifth consecutive month.



China experienced a 0.6 percent decline in imports during November.



Japan's economy contracted beyond earlier predictions in the third quarter, raising concerns about the fragility of the country's economic activity.



Japan's GDP fell short of expectations, declining by 0.7 percent compared to the previous quarter and by 2.9 percent on an annual basis during the third quarter.

