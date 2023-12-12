Turkey's oil output in southeastern area reaches notable milestone of 30,000 bpd

(MENAFN) On Monday, Turkish Petroleum (TPAO), the state-owned oil company of Turkey, made an announcement regarding the daily oil production in the Gabar region of southeastern Sirnak province. According to the statement, the production in this area has reached a noteworthy milestone of 30,000 barrels per day.



“Record oil production at Gabar, 30,000 barrels per day (bpd),” the TPAO stated in a post on social media.



Turkey “reached a daily oil production of 30,000 barrels from 23 wells” in the lately discovered fields located in the Gabar Mountain area, the TPAO further mentioned.



Having established ambitious goals for its production, the company has set a target of 35,000 barrels per day (bpd) for the year 2023, with an even more ambitious aim of reaching 100,000 bpd by 2024.



Since 2020, the country has intensified its endeavors in oil and gas exploration activities.



Notably, the southeastern Gabar region has played a pivotal role in propelling the nation's oil production to unprecedented levels, thanks to the discovery of new reserves. This achievement marks a significant step towards realizing the country's overarching objective of attaining complete energy independence.

MENAFN12122023000045015839ID1107576135