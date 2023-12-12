Israeli forces blockade Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Health Ministry in the northern Gaza Strip reported that the Israeli army has imposed a siege around the Kamal Adwan Hospital.



The hospital, situated in the region, has allegedly been encircled by Israeli forces, according to the official statement.



“The lives of patients at the hospital are at risk,” the ministry cautioned in a report.



Hospital Manager Ahmad al-Kahlout stated that Israeli forces located close to the facility in Beit Lahia town “target anyone trying to enter the hospital.”



“The Israeli army surrounded the hospital with tanks and firepower, and is targeting all roads leading to the facility,” Kahlout reported to a Turkish news agency.



As per Kahlout's account, an Israeli assault specifically targeting the maternity ward of the hospital resulted in the tragic deaths of two women and two children.



The military offensive by Israel on the Gaza Strip, resumed on December 1 after a weeklong humanitarian pause with Hamas, has led to a devastating toll.



Gaza's health authorities report nearly 18,205 Palestinians killed and over 49,645 injured since October 7, following a cross-border attack by Hamas, involving relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave.

