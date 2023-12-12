Kuwait's Manpower Authority Stresses Media Importance In Raising Social Awareness

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- The Public Authority of Manpower stressed on Tuesday the important role of media by participating in varieties of exhibitions and conferences to raise social awareness for different groups of people.

The authority said in a statement on the sideline of the Hayatk Ghalia (your life is important) exhibition at Kuwait University Al-Shadadiya that they made sure to be present at media exhibitions to support the youth and students by supporting their goals and providing them with guidance.

The authority added their responsibility to give attention to students and find ways to increase students' creativity, innovations, success, and scientific developments..

The Public Authority of Manpower participated in the exhibition to raise awareness about drugs and their effects on youth and society. (end)

slm













MENAFN12122023000071011013ID1107576130