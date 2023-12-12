Palestinians share video shows Israeli soldiers executing injured young man in West Bank

(MENAFN) According to what was reported by a Turkish news agency on Monday, Palestinians shared video footage depicting Israeli soldiers allegedly executing an injured young man during a military operation in the Occupied West Bank.



The footage, captured in Al-Far’a refugee camp near the city of Tubas in the northeastern West Bank on Friday, shows a group of unarmed Palestinians facing Israeli gunfire.



In the video, an injured young man is seen lying on the ground as Israeli soldiers approach, eventually shooting him at close range.



The incident occurred during an Israeli raid in which seven Palestinians were reportedly killed, and several others were injured, as stated by the Palestinian Health Ministry.



In spite of the circulated video, Israeli authorities have not provided any official comments on the matter.



Tensions have been escalating in the West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip, initiated in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.



Palestinian figures indicate that, since then, at least 275 Palestinians have lost their lives, as well as 3,730 others have been detained in the occupied territory.

According to what was reported by a Turkish news agency on Monday, Palestinians shared video footage depicting Israeli soldiers allegedly executing an injured young man during a military operation in the Occupied West Bank.



The footage, captured in Al-Far’a refugee camp near the city of Tubas in the northeastern West Bank on Friday, shows a group of unarmed Palestinians facing Israeli gunfire.



In the video, an injured young man is seen lying on the ground as Israeli soldiers approach, eventually shooting him at close range.



The incident occurred during an Israeli raid in which seven Palestinians were reportedly killed, and several others were injured, as stated by the Palestinian Health Ministry.



In spite of the circulated video, Israeli authorities have not provided any official comments on the matter.



Tensions have been escalating in the West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip, initiated in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.



Palestinian figures indicate that, since then, at least 275 Palestinians have lost their lives, as well as 3,730 others have been detained in the occupied territory.

MENAFN12122023000045015839ID1107576107