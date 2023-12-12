New Artificial Intelligence Information Sharing Analysis Center (AI-ISAC) Launches At Kennedy Space Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The future of artificial intelligence (AI) collaboration and security takes a giant leap forward with the inauguration of the Artificial Intelligence Information Sharing Analysis Center (AI-ISAC) headquartered at the International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI), Center for Space Education, Kennedy Space Center. This cutting-edge AI Security Resilience facility is set to revolutionize information sharing, analysis, and response in the AI domain, solidifying AI-ISAC's status as a hub for innovation, technological advancement, and AI Security – Supporting the U.S. Presidential Executive Order for 'Safe, Secure and Trustworthy Development & Use of Artificial Intelligence.The AI-ISAC is a public-private collaborative initiative including critical infrastructure owners and operators, public safety/law enforcement, DHS, government, academia, associations, NGOs, and leading experts in AI research, security, and technology."We are excited about the establishment of the AI-ISAC at Kennedy Space Center, which will serve as a cornerstone in fostering a unified approach to AI security," remarked Sidney Pearl, Executive Director of AI-ISAC. "This initiative exemplifies the power of collaboration in addressing complex security challenges, ultimately benefiting the global AI ecosystem."The AI-ISAC and IACI serve as the secure platform to monitor the global AI threat landscape and collectively exchange AI and critical infrastructure 'actionable' intelligence, coordinate response, access security analysis tools and technologies, IT/OT Security Lab (research/testing/training), OT vulnerability analysis & reporting, Zero Trust 'military-grade' technology, and best practices and insights to fortify defenses against emerging security threats. Fostering a community-driven public-private approach proactively mitigates risk and enhances AI system resilience – Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond & Recover.“The intermodal maritime supply chain is very complex and often relies on the use of RPA's (Robotic Process Automation) to manage the enormous volume of data. RPA's can lend a big hand, but they are not smart. When AI is brought into the game, it opens Pandora's box that can be used for both good and evil, said Thomas Di Mascio, Director of Business Solutions - Americas, DHL Global Forwarding. " We must be vigilant in the use of AI. The AI-ISAC and IACI enable public-private cooperation and collaboration to advance AI safety and security.”"We look forward to partnering and collaborating with the AI-ISAC, to enhance the actionable intelligence we deliver to the public safety community”, said Jay Kaine, Director, Threat Intelligence, Cybersecurity Services for Motorola Solutions.“The invaluable insights that IACI already provides to the Public Safety Threat Alliance (PSTA) have been instrumental to our efforts protecting emergency communications, and we are excited to expand into the critical area of AI."“Artificial Intelligence has been a hot topic of discussion amongst the Texas Banker's Association ISAO members. Bankers fully understand the value and benefit of AI but at the same time, don't fully understand the threats and risks that AI brings.,” said Alvin Mills, Vice-President of Information Technology & Security.” Being a part of the IACI information sharing community and the AI-ISAC allows our members to receive real-time actionable threat intelligence on not only cyber threats, but AI threats as well.”“The emergence of everyday Artificial Intelligence in 2023 represents both a unique threat to critical infrastructure, and an opportunity for business innovation. With the formation of the AI-ISAC and the National Credit Union ISAO's (NCU-ISAO)'s key partnership with the International Association of Certified ISAOs, we are ecstatic to be able to bring our communities together to collaborate and share information, leveraging the expertise of the IACI Team.”, said Brian Hinze, Treasurer & VP, Member Services & Operations, NCU-ISAO.“CommHIT and the Population Health-ISAC (PH-ISAC) it houses have worked to ensure that broadband, trusted vendors, and technology workforce development reach communities that are rural, underserved, and remote. Through a National Institute of Health grant, we are already adding local artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to the arsenal to minimize the digital chasm that will occur if AI/ML doesn't become part of the social, healthcare, and business fabric in these communities,” said Kendra Siler, PhD, CommHIT President/CEO.“Our team, partners, and clients are excited about the benefits that AI/ML can output in communities, safeguarded by the AI-ISAC.”The AI-ISAC and IACI, headquartered at the Center for Space Education, NASA/Kennedy Space Center leverages being located at the forefront of technological innovation, and underscores our commitment to advancing critical infrastructure security, enabling organizations to stay ahead of evolving security threats and bolster their AI defenses " said Deborah Kobza, IACI President/CEO.As the AI landscape continues to evolve, the AI-ISAC stands as a beacon of collaboration, innovation, and proactive defense against AI-related security threats. The center's commitment to information sharing, analysis and response will undoubtedly pave the way for a more secure and resilient AI future.Membership to the AI-ISAC is open to public-private critical infrastructure owners and operators, government agencies, public safety, research institutions, private enterprises, and academia. For more information about the AI-ISAC and membership inquiries, please submit your contact information - .

