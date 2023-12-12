Media professionals worldwide sign petition to stop murder of reporters in Gaza

(MENAFN) A petition, inked by more than 800 journalists and media professionals globally, is urging an urgent cessation of the killing of journalists in Gaza and the broader region.



“As members of the international journalism community, we call for an end to the killing of journalists and to any threats to media covering the Israeli bombardment in Gaza and Lebanon and the escalating violence in the region. We call for the protection of all of our colleagues by all parties,” stated a declaration inked by the media fraternity named “For Our Colleagues.”



“We stand with all of our colleagues and condemn the killing of journalists. We call on the international community to uphold freedom of the press and to protect the lives and safety of members of the media. We demand an end to the impunity in the killing of journalists and we call for those found responsible to be held to account,” it stated.



“Palestinian journalists reporting in Gaza are doing so amid carnage and destruction, exposing horrors that would otherwise remain invisible to the outside world. Journalists there have not only lost their homes and family members in the bombings but also face dire living conditions, with limited food, water, and electricity due to a complete siege. Meanwhile, restricted access to Gaza and communication blackouts have suppressed the flow of information,” the declaration added.



From Istanbul to London, from Kampala and beyond, large gatherings are protesting against Israel's extensive and severe violations of human rights, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.



“The past eight weeks have been the deadliest for our colleagues since the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) began gathering data 30 years ago. As of Dec. 5, at least 63 journalists have been killed: 56 in Gaza, 4 in Israel and 3 in Lebanon. That’s an average of more than one journalist killed per day. In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces arrested at least 19 journalists -- mostly during raids on their homes -- and harassed, assaulted and detained scores,” it noted.

