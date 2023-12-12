Israel prepares to continue discussions for potential new hostage swap with Hamas

(MENAFN) According to local media reports on Monday, Israel is prepared to resume communication with mediators to explore the potential release of additional Israeli captives currently held in Gaza.



The proposed prisoner exchange would be conducted under the umbrella of a humanitarian truce, encompassing women in captivity, patients, the wounded, and elderly individuals, as outlined by an Israeli TV channel.



Israel asserts that there are still women held captive by Hamas, a claim disputed by the Palestinian group. Hamas contends that these women are soldiers who were taken captive while wearing Israeli army uniforms.



The disagreement over these soldiers' status has contributed to the breakdown of the humanitarian pause in Gaza, leading to the resumption of hostilities on December 1.



Reportedly, Hamas currently holds 137 captives, including 126 Israelis and 11 foreigners. Israeli officials, while acknowledging the slim likelihood of reaching a new prisoner swap deal with Hamas in the next week, believe in exploring new avenues amid the pressure on Hamas resulting from the recent conflict in Gaza.



The Israeli TV channel quoted a military source emphasizing that the intensity of the fighting has created an opportunity for a potential prisoner swap that should not be overlooked.



During the previous week-long humanitarian pause in Gaza, a prisoner exchange occurred with Qatari, Egyptian, and US mediation, resulting in the release of 84 Israelis and 24 foreigners in exchange for 240 Palestinians, including 71 women and 169 children, from Israeli jails.



Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on December 1 following the conclusion of the humanitarian pause with Hamas.

