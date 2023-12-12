UN voices deep concern around report of Israel’s use of US-provided white phosphorus in Lebanon

(MENAFN) Expressing deep concern, the United Nations announced on Monday that it is closely monitoring a report indicating that Israel may have deployed white phosphorus munitions supplied by the United States in a southern Lebanon attack.



In response to inquiries from a Turkish news agency regarding the report by a US-based news agency, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated that he currently lacks any information to substantiate the claims.



"We're obviously very concerned about any use of these types of incendiary munitions, especially in populated areas. But we will see if I have anything more to share with you on that," he further mentioned.



The US news agency reported on the October 16 Israeli attack in Dheira, a Lebanese town near the border with Israel, resulting in at least nine civilians being wounded.



Amnesty International has urged an investigation, denoting the incident as a potential war crime. Among the nine injured, at least three required hospitalizations, with one remaining hospitalized for days, according to the report.



Photographs provided by the Turkish news outlet depict the use of white phosphorus bombs on civilians in Gaza. Several lawyers have suggested that these images could serve as evidence in a complaint against Israel.



Since October 7, tensions have escalated along the Lebanon-Israel border, marked by intermittent exchanges of gunfire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.



These clashes represent the deadliest confrontations since the full-scale war between the two sides in 2006. The heightened border tensions coincide with an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip, initiated in response to a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

MENAFN12122023000045015839ID1107576053