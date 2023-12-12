UNRWA emphasizes crucial need for continuous aid to Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, the leader of the United Nations agency dedicated to Palestinian refugees emphasized the crucial need for the continuous and uninterrupted provision of assistance to the Gaza Strip. Urging sustained support, the UN official underscored the ongoing challenges faced by the region and the imperative for a consistent aid effort.



"In Gaza, we have to bring assistance at scale, it needs to be uninterrupted and meaningful, and until now it hasn’t been,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini stated in declarations before reaching the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.



Following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, Israel responded with a multifaceted approach, utilizing air and land bombardments, imposing a siege, and initiating a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.



As a consequence of these actions, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reported that a staggering number of almost 1.9 million people, equivalent to over 80 percent of Gaza's population, have been displaced due to the Israeli military offensive.



Health authorities in the enclave have documented the toll of the conflict, reporting that at least 18,205 Palestinians have lost their lives, and 49,645 others have sustained injuries since the commencement of the Israeli onslaught on October 7.



The situation highlights the severity of the humanitarian crisis and the widespread impact on the civilian population in the Gaza Strip.

