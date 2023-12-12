Russia expresses concern after US vetoes UN Gaza ceasefire draft resolution

(MENAFN) On Monday, Russia expressed concern that the U.S. veto of a United Nations Security Council resolution seeking an urgent humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza would perpetuate the ongoing bloodshed.



According to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, more than 17,000 individuals have lost their lives in the conflict, primarily due to Israel's actions in Gaza. The veto, which occurred last Friday during a Security Council session, raised international alarm about the potential continuation of the crisis in the region.



"This means that horrific bloodshed and catastrophic destruction will continue to occur by one country's decision," the declaration further mentioned.



During an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council, a draft resolution, endorsed by over 90 countries, including Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, was subjected to a vote. While thirteen council members voted in favor, the United Kingdom abstained, and the United States exercised its veto power, a privilege held exclusively by the five permanent members of the Security Council.



In the aftermath of the veto, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly criticized the decision, emphasizing the necessity for reforms within the council. Erdogan, a vocal advocate for such reforms, has consistently championed this cause with the rallying cry, "The world is bigger than five."

