Vianode Appoints Dr. Stefan Bergold, A Seasoned Battery Executive As CCO To Lead Commercialisation Of Sustainable Anode Graphite Solutions

Bergold will join Vianode in February 2024 from the position as general manager of Europe for Farasis Energy (Gan Zhou) Co., Ltd., an advanced lithium-ion battery supplier, and from the position as board director of SIRO Clean Energy Technology San. Tic. A.Ş, a lithium-ion battery start-up. He holds a PhD in electrical engineering and has over 15 years of experience as a sales and engineering executive in companies such as Siemens, AVL and AKASOL.

"Stefan's deep battery value chain knowledge and global sales experience will be key in realising Vianode's ambition of supplying high-performance anode graphite solutions with industry-leading sustainability metrics to 3 million EVs per year by 2030," says Burkhard Straube, CEO of Vianode. "In addition to a proven track record of executing large off-take agreements within the battery and EV industry, he has been actively engaged in scaling early-phase companies to achieve global success."

Vianode's ambition is to decarbonise battery and EV value chains and create long-term value for stakeholders and society through industrial-scale supply of low-emission anode graphite solutions. The company plans a phased development of production in North America and Europe after completing the USD 200 million customer qualification plant at Herøya, Norway, in 2024.

"Vianode brings a highly attractive value proposition to battery and EV manufacturers in North America and Europe based on a unique offering of tailored synthetic anode graphite solutions with resource-efficient and low-emission production. I share the commitment to decarbonise global transport through the battery and EV value chains and look forward to joining a strong and committed Vianode team," says Stefan Bergold.

About Vianode

Vianode is an advanced battery materials company providing sustainable anode graphite solutions for the battery and EV value chains in North America and Europe. Vianode's breakthrough solution enables tailored high-performance synthetic anode graphite and a holistic sustainability offering including a 90% reduction in CO2 footprint. The company is currently preparing to start its customer qualification plant at Herøya, Norway, before executing its multi-billion dollar phased investment program for large-scale plants in North America and Europe. The long-term ambition is to supply advanced battery materials to 3 million EVs per year by 2030. Vianode is owned by the world-leading industrial and financial companies Elkem, Hydro and Altor.

