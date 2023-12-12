Align HC Broadens Its Reach With Podiatry Clinic Opening In South Brisbane

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOUTH BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Align HC, a leading podiatry service provider, has announced the expansion of its healthcare offerings with the opening of a new podiatry clinic in South Brisbane - href="" rel="external nofollow" com/podiatrist-south-brisban . The new facility, set to open its doors in mid-January, represents a significant milestone in Align HC's commitment to providing specialised foot and ankle care to a broader community.The new clinic in South Brisbane is designed to deliver an enhanced patient experience with state-of-the-art equipment and a team of experienced podiatrists. This expansion aligns with Align HC's mission to offer comprehensive podiatric care, including diagnosis, treatment, and preventive strategies for a wide range of foot and ankle conditions.Chalerm Tuantab, Clinical Director at Align HC, expressed enthusiasm about the new clinic's potential impact. "The expansion into South Brisbane is a strategic move to meet the growing demand for specialised podiatric services in the area. With this new facility, the team aims to provide the patients with access to advanced care and treatment options closer to their homes," said Tuantab.Align HC's new clinic will offer a full spectrum of podiatric services, including sports podiatry, diabetic foot care, and much more. The clinic's approach is grounded in evidence-based practices, ensuring patients receive the most effective treatments tailored to their individual needs.The South Brisbane clinic also emphasises patient education and preventive care. Align HC believes that informed patients are better equipped to make decisions about their foot and ankle health, leading to improved outcomes and overall well-being.Tuantab further commented on the future direction of Align HC, "As the team looks ahead, the focus remains on advancing podiatric medicine and expanding the reach to serve more communities. Team members are dedicated to continuous improvement in the services and staying at the forefront of podiatric care."This expansion is part of Align HC's broader strategy to enhance accessibility to specialised podiatric care across the region. The new clinic in South Brisbane is a testament to the company's commitment to excellence in healthcare and its dedication to the well-being of its patients.For more information about Align HC - Podiatrist South Brisbane , please contact them at 07 2103 3978 or via email at ....

