Qatar Chamber, Senegal Review Cooperation

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber Second Vice-Chairman Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, met yesterday with Vice-President of the Federations of the Senegalese Chambers AbdulKader Anjay.

The meeting addressed cooperation between both sides to enhance ties within the private sector of both countries, as well as economic and commercial cooperation in Qatar and Senegal.

During the meeting, Al Athba praised the strong relationship between Qatar and Senegal, emphasising that the Qatar Chamber is eager to strengthen ties with the Federations of the Senegalese Chambers. He expressed the importance of collaborative efforts to enhance cooperation among businessmen from both countries, thereby opening new horizons for investments in both nations. He noted that the trade exchange between both countries is currently below the aspirations of both sides, mentioning that it amounted to QR42m last year.

Al Athba underscored the significance of boosting mutual investments to develop the trade volume to higher levels.

On his part, Abdelkader Anjay siad that the purpose of his visit is to attend Qatar Expo 2023, learn about Qatar's investment and business climate, and explore key sectors for potential cooperation between businessmen from both countries.

He expressed a keen interest in signing a memorandum of understanding with the Qatar Chamber to strengthen collaboration across business sectors in both nations.

Anjay extended an invitation to members of the Chamber to visit Senegal, encouraging them to explore investment opportunities in sectors such as agriculture, services, SMEs, and tourism. He also noted that Senegal is set to commence oil and gas production next year.