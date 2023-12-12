Jordanian Border Guard Killed In Clash With Smugglers At Syrian Frontier

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 12 (Petra) -- A Jordanian border guard was killed and another was wounded in an early Tuesday clash with smugglers along the Syria-Jordan border, a military source reported.The incident, marked by reduced visibility due to dense fog, involved a major shootout with tens of smugglers.The Jordanian Armed Forces source stated that the smugglers, attempting to exploit the foggy conditions, were intercepted while transporting a substantial quantity of narcotics from Syria into Jordan. During the exchange, Officer Iyad Abdel Hamid Naimi of the Border Guard forces was fatally shot.Another officer, Salem Muften Salem, sustained injuries and is receiving treatment at Al-Ruwaished Governmental Hospital, with his condition reported as moderate.The military source emphasized the Armed Forces' commitment to firmly and decisively counter any attempts at border infiltration or smuggling, reinforcing their dedication to maintaining national security and border integrity.