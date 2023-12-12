Oil Paintings And Antiquities Surpass Estimates In Neue Auctions' Fine Estates & Collections Auction

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Beachwood, OH, USA, December 12, 2023 -- An oil on canvas painting by Roger Brown (American, 1941-1997) blew past its $1,000-$2,000 estimate to finish at $49,200, and an oil painting by the French artist Felix Ziem (1821-1911) also shattered expectations in Neue Auctions' online-only Fine Estates & Collections auction held December 2nd. They were the top two earners of the 417-lot auction.



The Roger Brown painting, titled Red Hills, was unframed and unsigned but titled in pencil on verso. It had a canvas size of 22 1⁄2 inches by 36 inches. The lot was accompanied by a copy of the book Roger Brown, by Sidney Lawrence (1987). Brown was often associated with the Chicago Imagist groups. He was known worldwide for his distinctive painting style and shrewd social commentaries on politics, religion, and art. Brown's life was shortened by the AIDS virus.



The oil on cradled mahogany panel by Felix Ziem, titled Sultan's Caique at Constantinople, was expected to sell for $5,000-$8,000, but ended up realizing $39,975. The work had a panel size (less frame) of 20 inches by 32 1⁄4 inches and was artist signed lower right. Ziem was a French painter in the style of the Barbizon School who also produced Orientalist works. In 1857, France recognized his contributions to the art world by making him a Chevalier of the Legion of Honor.



The rest of the auction featured original artwork, bronzes, miniature paintings, European collections of antiques and antiquities, carpets and furniture, all from fine local estates and collections. Following are additional highlights from the sale. All prices include a 23 percent buyer's premium. Online bidding via LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable.



Furniture and furnishings featured a circa 1974 Guido Faleschini“Teorama” molded foam sofa for Mariani, seven modular sections upholstered in original cotton velvet, 156 inches long ($9,834); and Gabriel Argy-Rousseau pate de verre lamp of baluster form titled La Danse, showing three bacchic dancers and a spear carried by Bacchus ($5,144).



A large oil on canvas painting by Joseph B. O'Sickey (American, 1918-2013), titled Red Cloth, signed lower right and housed in a frame measuring 51 inches by 61 inches, gaveled for $9,834. Another O'Sickey work, this one not at large at 25 1⁄2 inches by 30 inches (canvas, less frame), titled Garden with Potted Plants, changed hands for $2,269.



Remarkably, ten of the auction's top 24 lots came from the antiquities category. Cynthia Maciejewski of Neue Auctions described the antiquities collection in the auction as“a major lifetime achievement,” adding that most of the cylinder seals were vetted by W. G. Lambert, a Professor of Assyriology at the University of Birmingham (UK, 1970-1993).



