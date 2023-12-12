President Ilham Aliyev Visits Grave Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited grave of
Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN12122023000187011040ID1107576014
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.