Azerbaijani Oil Prices Increase

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on December 11 increased by one cent and amounted to $80.22 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan also rose by one cent (to $78.81 per barrel).

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $59.41 per barrel, which is 24 cents less than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $1.51 on December 11 compared to the previous indicator, to $75.95 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on December 12.

