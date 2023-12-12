Azerbaijani Officials Pay Tribute To Great Leader Heydar Aliyev's Memory At Alley Of Honor (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The Remembrance
Day of National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev is
marked in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Parliament Speaker
Sahiba Gafarova, head of the Administration of the President of the
Azerbaijan Republic Samir Nuriyev, and other state and government
officials, as well as military personnel, law enforcement officers,
and representatives of the diplomatic corps, visited the grave of
national leader Heydar Aliyev at the Alley of Honor.
They laid flowers at the monument, expressing deep respect for
the memory of the founder of modern independent Azerbaijan.
Additionally, the memory of the spouse of Heydar Aliyev,
distinguished ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, was
also honored.
Flowers were laid at her grave as a sign of respect.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN12122023000187011040ID1107576010
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.