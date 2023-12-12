Llham Aliyev Chosen As Candidate Of New Azerbaijan Party For Upcoming Early Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Ilham Aliyev
will be the candidate of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) in the
upcoming early presidential elections, Tahir Budagov, YAP deputy
chairman and head of the Central Administration, Trend reports.
Will be updated
