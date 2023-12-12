Reconstruction Work At Khankendi City Stadium In Azerbaijan In Full Swing

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Repair and
reconstruction work at the city stadium in Azerbaijani city of
Khankendi in Karabakh, is in full swing, Trend reports.
The new seats have already been set up at the stadium.
In addition, the premises inside the stadium have also been
renovated by modern standards.
The game between Karabakh FK and MOIK (Sports Club of Army) in
the Azerbaijan Cup will be held at this stadium. The game is
scheduled for December 21.
