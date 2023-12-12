               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Reconstruction Work At Khankendi City Stadium In Azerbaijan In Full Swing


12/12/2023 2:18:51 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Repair and reconstruction work at the city stadium in Azerbaijani city of Khankendi in Karabakh, is in full swing, Trend reports.

The new seats have already been set up at the stadium.

In addition, the premises inside the stadium have also been renovated by modern standards.

The game between Karabakh FK and MOIK (Sports Club of Army) in the Azerbaijan Cup will be held at this stadium. The game is scheduled for December 21.

