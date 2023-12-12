VisionLabs Launches Cutting-Edge Video Management Platform for MENA Market

(MENAFN- SOAR PR) DUBAI, December 11, 2023 - VisionLabs, an industry leader in advanced computer vision technologies, launches its flagship product in the Middle East Market - the LUNA ACE Management Server. The new IoT platform delivers flawless centralized orchestration of data flows from face recognition terminals, access systems, CCTV cameras, and more. VisionLabs will present the solution at Intersec 2024, one of the leading safety and security events, that will take place in Dubai, January 16-18.





The LUNA ACE Management Server provides an intuitive way for clients to administer integrated smart hardware, security operations, and analytics via flexible dashboards. Edge and on-device data processing enables lightning-fast facial recognition, ID validation, and other intelligence which helps sufficiently reduce the load on corporate servers.





In conjunction with VisionLabs-built terminals, the solution reduces average recognition time to 0.3 seconds, which is 3-5x faster than alternative products from other market players can offer. An open API architecture facilitates seamless integration of the LUNA ACE Management Server not only with VisionLabs products but also with existing access control systems from other vendors.





Another novelty introduced by VisionLabs is making the solution a helping hand in investigations. The system’s powerful video forensics is capable of instantly detecting individuals and objects of interest across stored footage and delivering audit-ready reporting.



"The MENA market is experiencing soaring demand for advanced technologies to protect its rapidly developing infrastructure. The LUNA ACE Management Server spearheads the next generation of access governance and security analytics. Organizations in the Middle East can now leverage robust automation tailored to their risk management needs while ensuring compliance," said Bhushan Kate, IMEA Regional Director at VisionLabs.





With proven success securing major financial institutions and government bodies across Europe, Asia, and Latin America, the LUNA ACE Management Server is now being piloted by over 50 leading Middle Eastern enterprises spanning banking, energy, and other key sectors





The platform is fortified by robust encryption safeguarding all network communications. Its distributed design localizes analytical workloads to enhance security and data privacy while matching processing to data locality for maximum efficiency. For more advanced use cases, regional edge devices can synchronously relay data to central servers when expanded analytics or long-term data preservation becomes necessary. The system's scalability, flexibility and distributed architecture push the boundaries of what is possible with AIoT.





