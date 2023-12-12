Ritu shree is preparing to captivate hearts with her upcoming Bollywood rom-com feature film.

(MENAFN- Liker Series) After impressing fans with her divine and graceful portrayal as Goddess Parvati in Paramavatar Shri Krishna, female avatar of Lord Shiva in Dharm Yoddha Garud, many more mythological show and as lead in few daily soaps. She has also shared screen with Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi in mainstream movies like Coolie No. 1 and Fauji calling . Her debut in south was as a female lead in Amitabh Bacchan. The proficient Ritu Shree is ready to stun the audiences with her versatility in her upcoming Bollywood rom-com titled Majnu Salon. Ritu shall be seen playing a modern chic named Sapna opposite the panchayat fame Chandan Roy. Her character in this movie has an interesting plot to it and she is really excited.



Ritu is bagging more and more projects in the industry, apart from this, she also actively creates content on social media. She has build an impressive social media fan base. Her audience love and engage to her creative and glamorous content. Ritu is currently focused on her work and has several projects lined up. Ritu says that hard work and consistency is the key to her success. Coming from a Tier 2 city, Ranchi, to Mumbai, her journey was full of difficulties, but she overcame every problem in her way and stood out.



